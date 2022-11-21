FIFA World Cup 2022: When and where to watch England vs Iran opening match live in India

Reported By: | Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 09:55 AM IST

Iran Football Team

On November 21, against Iran in Group B, England's World Cup campaign gets underway in Qatar. For the third time in a row, Iran play on the largest platform in the world, but getting past the group stage will be difficult for Team Melli.

READ: England vs Iran Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for ENG vs IRA FIFA World Cup 2022, match 2

The Three Lions start as heavy favourites with the depth in quality in their ranks, but Iran will aim to be dark horses and cause an upset early in the tournament. Gareth Southgate’s England however come on the back of some questionable form, having failed to win any of their last six games.

Iran, ranked 20th in the world, will know that a good result against England puts them in good stead to progress further in the competition.

Check out all the details about Match 2 of the FIFA Word Cup between England-Iran​

When will England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 match take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 England vs Iran match will be played on Monday, 21 November 2022.

Where will England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 opening match take place?

The England vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at Khalifa International Stadium.

What time will England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 opening match begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 England vs Iran match will begin at 6.30 pm IST on Monday.

READ: 5 Indian football clubs under CBI's scanner over match fixing

How to watch England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 opening match live broadcast on television in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 England vs Iran match will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV. Fans can also watch the live streaming on Jio cinema app for free.

England vs Iran Possible playing XI

England Predicted XI: Jordan Pickford; Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham; Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Phil Foden; Harry Kane

Iran Predicted XI: Alireza Beiranvand; Sadegh Moharrami, Morteza Pouraliganji, Seyed Majid-Hosseini, Mohammedi; Ahmad Nourollahi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Ehsan Hajsafi; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mahedi Taremi, Vahid Amiri