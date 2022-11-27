FIFA World Cup 2022: WAGS of England players drink booze worth Rs 20 lakh aboard luxury cruise

WAGS of England players at FIFA World Cup 2022 are staying aboard MSC World Europa

The wives and girlfriends of England players are having the time of their lives as their partners represent the Three Lions at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. As per multiple reports, the WAGS of England players are staying aboard a luxury cruise liner named MSC World Europa.

The families of England players celebrated Gareth Southgate and Co's win over Iran in a stunning manner as they racked up a drinks bill worth an eye-watering sum of Rs 20 lakhs.

England defeated Iran by 6-2 to open their FIFA World Cup campaign with a thrilling win, but it wasn't just the players who celebrated the win, their WAGS also drank until late into the night as per a report in the SUN.

The wags of English players, including the wife of Harry Maguire, Fern, Jordan Pickford's wife Megan and Jack Grealish's girlfriend, Sasha Attwood all parties until 2 AM.

A source was quoted saying as per the same report, "They’re on a premium drinks package whilst on board the cruise liner. It was all paid for before they arrived in Qatar. But they were ordering bottles of champagne at £250 a pop as well as cocktails."

Currently, the ship aboard which all WAGS of England players are staying put is docked in Doha, the WAGS are among the 6,762 guests who have paid up to '£6,000 for five-star packages' says the report.

The cruise has 14 ocean-view whirlpools, 13 dining venues and more than 30 cafes, all aboard one ship.

England meanwhile played out a 0-0 draw with USA recently and will have to wait until their next match to confirm their progress into the next round of FIFA World Cup 2022.