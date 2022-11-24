Search icon
FIFA World Cup 2022: Switzerland's Breel Embolo refuses to celebrate after scoring against Cameroon, hailed online

Breel Embolo, who was born in Cameroon, scored on the biggest stage against his home country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 05:35 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Switzerland's Breel Embolo refuses to celebrate after scoring against Cameroon, hailed online
Breel Embolo | Photo: Twitter

Switzerland striker Breel Embolo did not celebrate his FIFA World Cup 2022 goal after scoring for his side against Cameroon in their first group stage match. Embolo, who was born in Cameroon, refused to celebrate as his teammates gathered around him. He had his hands in the air and eyes on the ground.

Embolo had moved to France as a 5-year-old from Cameroon with his mother following his parents' separation. From there, he moved to Switzerland when his mother married his step-father, who is a Swiss. They moved to Basel and he later joined the youth ranks of city club FC Basel. He got his Swiss citizenship the same year he made his debut for Basel in 2014.

The gesture from Embolo was lauded online as Twitter handles expressed respect.

 

Here's a video of the moment.

Embolo's goal eventually led Switzerland to a narrow victory over Cameroon. The European side now stand in a strong position to qualify after their first Group G match at the FIFA World Cup 2022. They will now face Brazil and Serbia in their next two group stage matches.

Follow live matchn updates here: Switzerland vs Cameroon FIFA World Cup 2022 Live match updates: GOAL! SWI 1-0 CAM

 

