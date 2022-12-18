Search icon
Shah Rukh Khan says he tried Wayne Rooney's celebration in 1995-hit DDLJ, but....

Shah Rukh Khan said he tried to celebrate like Wayne Rooney in DDLJ, however, Rooney's career started way later, and DDLJ released in 1995 in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 09:05 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan joined Wayne Rooney in pre-match show ahead of Argentina-France final

Shah Rukh Khan attended the pre-match match build-up show ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final alongside Wayne Rooney however, one of his comments on celebrating Rooney's goal during his film 'Dilwale Dulhania le Jayenge' didn't go well with fans. 

The Bollywood actor came to promote his upcoming film Pathan however, during a special quiz session on the pre-match show, SRK made a comment on celebrating his Rooney which was deemed an 'exaggeration' by fans. 

While being shown some of the iconic celebrations of Rooney, Shah Rukh said that he also tried to emulate some of Rooney's celebrations during a rugby match, while he was shooting for DDLJ. However, DDLJ was released in India in 1995, while Rooney's career began much later, he made his senior bow for Everton in 2002. 

A video of Shah Rukh's comment went viral on social media. 

Watch: 

More to follow.. 

