FIFA World Cup 2022: Raheem Sterling sets conditions for England return ahead of France clash

England striker Raheem Sterling has warned that he would not return to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022 unless his family is completely protected following a burglary at his Surrey home. The incident occurred about 24 hours before the Three Lions overcame Senegal to get to the World Cup quarterfinals.

The England and Chelsea winger was forced to return home from the Middle East after learning that his family's home had been burgled. Despite the fact that none of his family was at home at the time of the event, the winger was permitted to leave the England camp out of worry for his family's safety.

As reported by the Sun, the former Manchester City player has claimed that he will not leave for Qatar until he is certain of his family's safety. "Raheem has informed everyone, There is no way I'm going anyplace unless I'm 100 percent convinced that my family can be kept secure,'" the source said.

"He is security concerned, and they moved into the property because it is on a highly exclusive estate with regular security patrols. Despite this, he has been targeted, which is extremely sad for Raheem and Paige. They have recently returned to London and want to feel protected," the source added.

Surrey police also acknowledged that they were looking into a burglary at a home in Oxshott. Authorities reported that they were alerted around 9 p.m. on Saturday after Sterling's family came home from a trip abroad. Many lost objects were located nearby. The cops aren't sure when the event occurred.

Sterling scored once in the opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 against Iran. Then, against the United States, he was substituted in the 68th minute. Sterling was an unused substitute in the final group game against Wales.

