FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar survive massive scare after VAR verify robs Ecuador of first goal

Valencia had a chance to score inside the first 5 minutes of match.

Ecuador was denied a goal within the first five minutes of the game as their captain, Enner Valencia, was found offside following a VAR review.

However, much to their chagrin, the goal was rejected. Goalkeeper Saad Alsheeb came close to blocking a free-kick from Felix Torres, but fell short. Ecuador's captain, Enner Valencia, managed a fantastic header and appeared to have scored a goal.

Ecuador's players were ecstatic inside the first four minutes of the game, a Video Assistant Referee (VAR), however, assessed the goal for offside. Replays revealed that Valencia was offside at the time of the free kick.

NO GOAL - The header is disallowed after a VAR check. #Qatar2022 | #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/KvkfJ4iWrX — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 20, 2022

It was a tight call, but Qatar would have breathed a sigh of relief in the end. Soon later, though, the Ecuador captain made apologies by giving his team a crucial 1-0 lead in the 18th minute.

Alsheeb, the Qatar goalie, got a lucky break earlier in the game. However, his good fortune did not last long. He attempted to prevent Valencia from scoring, but instead received a Yellow Card.

Ecuador earned a penalty in order to make things work. Valencia scored after waiting for the goalkeeper to dive. He smacked the ball into the lower-right corner. This time, fortune was on Valencia's side, as Qatar roared in excitement and jubilation.

Soon after, Valencia put Ecuador up 2-0, as Qatar continued to appear completely helpless.

