FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar on brink of World Cup elimination as Senegal secure 1-3 win

File Photo

Senegal kept their Round of 16 qualification chances alive after defeating Qatar 3-1 in their Group A match on Friday.

Senegal's goals came from Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhou, and Bamba Dieng, while Qatar's came from Mohamed Muntari.

The game started quickly, as Senegal had the first shot on goal in the third minute. Ismaila Sarr created room for himself and danced his way into the Qatar box, but his shot was wide and struck the side netting.

Nampalys Mendy fired a shot from outside the box five minutes later that went wide. Both teams continued to apply pressure to each other's boxes, with Qatar gaining a foothold in the game. The Senegalese defense, on the other hand, was rock solid and kept the host nation at bay.

Senegal kept delivering crosses into the Qatari box, and their perseverance was rewarded in the 40th minute, when an error by the Qatari defense allowed Dia to pounce and slot the ball past Meshaal Barsham, giving the African champions the lead.

Senegal began the second half on a high note, extending their advantage with a corner in the 48th minute. The ball was thrown into the box, and Famara Diedhiou scored.

After the second goal, Qatar created a few chances and kept pounding on the door, but the Senegalese defense held firm and resolute.

Qatar, though, would not be denied for long as substitute Mohamed Muntari made an immediate impact and scored in the 78th minute. This was their first goal in a World Cup.

Dieng, on the other hand, dashed the host nation's ambitions in the 83rd minute with a first-time finish. This nearly ensured the African Champions three points, and they will now face Ecuador in their last group encounter.

Qatar is expected to depart the tournament in the group stages, becoming only the second host nation in the competition's history to do so.

