FIFA World Cup 2022: Poland national team flight escorted by F-16 fighter jets on way to Qatar - Watch

The plane carrying the Polish players was reportedly escorted to the country's border by F-16 planes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 09:44 AM IST

Poland football team escorted by F-16s (Courtesy: Poland national team/Twitter)

The sporting world's attention has shifted to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but tensions along the Ukraine-Russia border remain high because to the two nations' ongoing war. 

Poland, which shares borders with both Ukraine and Russia, has also been in a stressful situation as a result of a recent missile attack near the Poland-Ukraine border, which killed two people. 

In light of the current scenario, the Polish team was accompanied by F-16 fighter jets to ensure their safety. The planes reportedly flew the Polish players across the border for their safety.

"We were escorted to the southern border of Poland by F16 planes! Thank you and greetings to the pilots!", the official account of the Polish national team posted on Twitter.

In terms of the FIFA World Cup, Poland kicks off their campaign against Mexico in Group C on Tuesday. The Robert Lewandowski-led team then faces Saudi Arabia on November 26 before facing Lionel Messi's Argentina in the group's most anticipated match on November 30.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will commence on November 20, with a match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador to kick off the giant tournament.

