FIFA World Cup 2022: No alcohol sale to be allowed at Stadiums in Qatar, say reports

FIFA World Cup 2022: No alcohol sale will be allowed in stadiums in Qatar

The organisers of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar have been forced to make a late change with no alcoholic beer sale being allowed inside the stadium or on the premises of each of the venues wherein the matches will be held. The change comes just two days before the start of the inaugural match of the World Cup, between Qatar and Ecuador.

Qatar authorities have reportedly been pressing the World Cup organisers to ban all sales of alcoholic drinks at the venues, and even though an official announcement is yet to be made, multiple reports have stated that no sale of alcohol will be allowed in the eight soccer stadiums in and around Doha.

Even though the sale of alcohol will be allowed in fan parks, and other establishments, drinking in public is banned in Qatar, and the host nation have intended to keep up with their rituals.

The move comes as a big blow to many European fans, for whom it's normal to watch football games while having beer inside the stadiums. Across Europe, it's a trend which is widely followed, however, the situation in Qatar is a little different.

Furthermore, many fans have complained that the food and other beverages, even alcohol and salads are extremely overpriced in Qatar.

Non-alcoholic beer will still be sold at the 64 matches in the country.

"Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from ... Stadium perimeters," FIFA said in a statement.

Champagne, wine, whiskey and other alcohol is still expected to be served in the luxury hospitality areas of the stadiums. Outside of those places, beer is normally the only alcohol sold to regular ticket holders.

With inputs from PTI