FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar cries inconsolably after Brazil's penalty shootout loss to Croatia, watch

Vinicius Jr consoles Neymar after Brazil's 4-2 penalty shootout loss to Croatia

Coming into the FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil were considered genuine contenders for the title with the likes of Neymar, Alisson and Vinicius Jr all in great form. However, the five-time holders were given a harsh reality check by Croatia who eliminated the Selecao after beating them 4-2 on penalties in the Quarterfinal clash Saturday.

After the end of the match, Brazilian players were left in tears, especially Neymar, since the talismanic forward had thought that his goal had all but sealed Brazil's place in the semifinals only for Bruno Petkovic's equaliser late into added time ensured that the two sides went to penalties.

While Croatia scored all of their spot-kicks, Rodrygo and Marquinhos missed for the five-time World Cup champs, thus sending them back home.

Neymar's compatriot and former Barcelona teammate Dani Alves was later seen consoling the Paris Saint-Germain striker, who shed quite a few tears before he himself lent a shoulder to young Rodrygo, who was livid was missing his penalty.

While Brazil's head coach Tite stepped down from his role after his team's loss in the quarterfinals, having faltered at the same hurdle four years ago as they were beaten by Belgium in World Cup 2018. Croatia will next face off against Lionel Messi's Argentina, who themselves sealed a place in the semis after beating Netherlands 4-3 on penalties.

Both Modric and Messi have squared off against each other on multiple times in their careers when Messi was at Barcelona, this latest meeting could be the final dance that they have together at the big stage.