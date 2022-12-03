FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands seal quarter-final place with 3-1 win over USA

Netherlands defeated USA 3-1 at the Khalifa Stadium

The Netherlands defeated the USA 3-1 in a convincing victory to advance to the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinals.

Memphis Depay (10th minute), Daley Blind (45th minute), and Denzel Dumfries (81st min) scored the goals for the Dutch. Haji Wright scored the lone goal for the USA in the 76th minute.

The Netherlands, a losing finalist in 1974, 1978, and 2010, have failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. To top Group A, the Netherlands defeated Senegal 2-0, tied Ecuador 1-1, and defeated host Qatar 2-0.



Louis van Gaal, the tournament's oldest coach at 71, returns to head Oranje for the third time. In 2014, he led them to a third-place finish.

Since losing to the Czech Republic in the round of 16 at last year's European Championship, the Netherlands has gone 18 games unbeaten.

In the quarter-finals, the Netherlands will meet the winner of the second Round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia.

