FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco's Jawad El Yamiq nearly scored 'goal of the tournament' with overhead kick, watch

Jawad El Yamiq nearly scored 'goal of the tournament'

Morocco faced off against France in the second semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022, with both sides looking to set up a date with Lionel Messi's Argentina who qualified for the final on Wednesday, beating Croatia 3-0 in the other semifinal.

Morocco's Jawad El Yamiq almost nearly scored the 'goal of the tournament' with an overhead kick when his side was trailing 0-1 against the World Champions France.

It took the French side just five minutes to take the lead in the second semifinal on Thursday with left-back Theo Hernandez finishing from close range like a striker, breaching the Moroccan backline.

The Atlas Lions however kept pushing the holders all the way and in the 44th minute of the match, El Yamiq nearly scored the equaliser, and perhaps the best goal at the FIFA World Cup 2022 so far, only to be denied by France skipper Hugo Lloris who made a sensational save.

Watch Jawad El Yamiq's overhead kick attempt:

It was a stunning attempt from the Moroccan defender, but it simply didn't happen for him, and neither did it happen for Morocco collectively as they continued to chase the tie trailing 0-1 before Kolo Muani scored the second goal after some good work from Kylian Mbappe who beat multiple defenders.

Before the semifinal, Morocco had only conceded once in the tournament so far, that too an own goal, but they couldn't deal with the attacking threat from the World Champions.