FIFA World Cup 2022: Michy Batshuayi scores as Belgium beat Canada by 1-0

Michy Batshuayi scored the goal in the closing minutes of the first half as it proved enough for the team to go over the line.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 06:36 AM IST

Belgium vs Ghana

Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal of the game as Belgium overpowered Canada 1-0 in a Group F match of the ongoing FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. 

Belgium survived an early scare as Thibaut Courtois denied Canada`s Alphonso Davies from the spot in a Group F clash. As the match started, Thibaut Courtois denied Alphonso Davies a goal from the spot as Belgium survived the early scare.

It was tremendous save from the Real Madrid star.In 10 minutes, a Taylor Buchanan strike hit the arm of Yannick Carrasco in the area, giving Canada a wonderful chance to take the lead, but Davies` weak effort was saved by Thibaut Courtois. A shaky start from Belgium but Canada somehow manage not to score. 

Courtois went above and beyond with his class as the goalkeeper straightforwardly saved the goal another time. The North American team maintained their lead in the first half, despite an old Belgian backline cracking in the face of surges of attack, but they fell behind after 44 minutes.

Belgium scored the first goal of the match in the 43rd minute. Michy Batshuayi gave Belgium 1-0 lead against Canada`s resilient defence. Canada had plenty of chances, including a penalty, but they haven`t found the back of the net. Belgium head into the break leading Canada 1-0. Michy Batshuayi scored against the run-of-play after Belgium were on the back foot for the majority of the half.

