HomeSports

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Fans flood Twitter with memes as they face buffering issues on JioCinema

FIFA World Cup 2022: JioCinema also replied with a meme, saying they are working to resolve the issue.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 04:44 PM IST

Fans on Sunday were eagerly waiting to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 on JioCinema which is the official streaming partner of the mega tournament. However, they faced some glitches during the streaming of the first match between Ecuador and Qatar. 

Users complained about the buffering and other frequent interruptions. Fans watching the game on Jio Cinema did not have a great experience.

For the unversed, Jio Cinemas is streaming the World Cup live for free. After fans faced issues, they started complaining about the service with hilarious memes on Twitter. Meanwhile, JioCinema also replied with a meme while assuring its subscribers that they are working to resolve the issue.

Check out the best memes here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

READ | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: From Ronaldo to Messi, know star footballers who will likely play their last world cup

