FIFA World Cup 2022: Fans flood Twitter with memes as they face buffering issues on JioCinema

FIFA World Cup 2022: JioCinema also replied with a meme, saying they are working to resolve the issue.

Fans on Sunday were eagerly waiting to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 on JioCinema which is the official streaming partner of the mega tournament. However, they faced some glitches during the streaming of the first match between Ecuador and Qatar.

Users complained about the buffering and other frequent interruptions. Fans watching the game on Jio Cinema did not have a great experience.

For the unversed, Jio Cinemas is streaming the World Cup live for free. After fans faced issues, they started complaining about the service with hilarious memes on Twitter. Meanwhile, JioCinema also replied with a meme while assuring its subscribers that they are working to resolve the issue.

Check out the best memes here:

Jio Cinema every 30 Seconds pic.twitter.com/Eypy0tSZX7 — Tackle From Behind (@tacklefromb) November 20, 2022

Me waiting for FIFA world cup 2022 to start so i can watch it for free on Jio cinema pic.twitter.com/Xwo1SuIJcc — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) November 20, 2022

The opening watch of FIFA World haven't started yet and Jio cinema is already crashing. Thanks @JioCinema

For successful ruined the mood. a pic.twitter.com/KROkHFUvfb — Shadow (@Shadow_1713) November 20, 2022

Ambani to all trying to watch FIFA on Jio Cinema and sports 18 pic.twitter.com/HnF57vVhRQ — Bhatkela (@Bhatkela) November 20, 2022

Ambani to all trying to watch FIFA on Jio Cinema and sports 18 pic.twitter.com/HnF57vVhRQ — Bhatkela (@Bhatkela) November 20, 2022

Jio cinema after every 2 mins pic.twitter.com/FLSqoUPkps — Indie Football Meme Page (@ifmptweets) November 20, 2022

Jio Cinema new logo pic.twitter.com/qJ3cyc7a7k — Indie Football Meme Page (@ifmptweets) November 21, 2022

Jio We are going to stream FIFA WC free of cost on JioCinema. The whole of India can watch it.



Meanwhile, Indians facing buffering issues FIFAWorldCup on JioCinema pic.twitter.com/RDqgAsS3MK — Suchitra Das (@Suchitra_Dass) November 21, 2022

READ | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: From Ronaldo to Messi, know star footballers who will likely play their last world cup