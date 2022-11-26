FIFA World Cup 2022: Massive fire breaks out in Qatar near World Cup stadium

Image Source: Twitter

Authorities in Qatar confirmed on Saturday that a fire broke out at an under-construction structure in a newly built city where a World Cup match is set to be played later that evening.

The fire began shortly after noon local time on an island that is part of the city of Lusail, which is hosting numerous games during the tournament, including Argentina's group game versus Mexico, which begins at 10 p.m. local time.

The fire was roughly 3.5 kilometers from Lusail Stadium. It emitted dense black smoke into the sky, which could be seen from a central Doha marketplace where World Cup crowds were milling about. There have been no injuries recorded.

More to follow..

READ| Meet Ivana Knoll, Croatian fan dubbed FIFA World Cup's 'sexiest cheerleader' who could face jail time in Qatar