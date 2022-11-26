Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Massive fire breaks out in Qatar near World Cup stadium

According to officials, the fire began in a building under construction in the city, near the fan village Qetaifan Island North.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 05:19 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Massive fire breaks out in Qatar near World Cup stadium
Image Source: Twitter

Authorities in Qatar confirmed on Saturday that a fire broke out at an under-construction structure in a newly built city where a World Cup match is set to be played later that evening.

The fire began shortly after noon local time on an island that is part of the city of Lusail, which is hosting numerous games during the tournament, including Argentina's group game versus Mexico, which begins at 10 p.m. local time.

The fire was roughly 3.5 kilometers from Lusail Stadium. It emitted dense black smoke into the sky, which could be seen from a central Doha marketplace where World Cup crowds were milling about. There have been no injuries recorded.

More to follow..

READ| Meet Ivana Knoll, Croatian fan dubbed FIFA World Cup's 'sexiest cheerleader' who could face jail time in Qatar

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Cheaper loans, discounts and cashbacks on debit and credit cards: Check best bank offers for festive season
Diabetes news: 5 fruits to avoid if you want to control your blood sugar
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash promotes her Marathi film, Parineeti Chopra promotes Code Name Tiranga
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Air purifiers from Philips, Xiaomi and others with up to 60% discount
Nora Fatehi flaunts sexy curves in shimmery bodycon dress, photos go viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
FIFA World Cup 2022: Massive fire breaks out in Qatar near World Cup stadium
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.