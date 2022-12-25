Search icon
FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi offered a WHOPPING amount for bisht he wore at presentation ceremony

Messi has been offered USD 1 million for the bisht that was given to him by the Emir of Qatar during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 11:46 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi offered a WHOPPING amount for bisht he wore at presentation ceremony
Lionel Messi

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi performed magically at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2022 in 2022. Messi played an important role in helping his team win the prestigious title for the third time. Messi also grabbed the Golden Ball for his superb performance in FIFA World Cup 20222.

Now, Messi has been offered USD 1 million for the bisht that was given to him by the Emir of Qatar during the post-match presentation ceremony at the Lusail Stadium. A person named Ahmed Al Barwani, who is a lawyer and a member of parliament in Oman, tweeted, “From the Sultanate of Oman, I congratulate you for winning the World Cup Qatar 2022. The Arabic Bisht is a symbol of chivalry and wisdom. I’m offering you a million dollars (£829,000) in return for that Bisht."

Talking to The National, Al Barwani said that he wants to own the bisht because he wants to display it to commemorate a proud moment.

It may be recalled that Messi was draped in bisht, a traditional black cloak of Middle East, by the Emir of Qatar, before the presentation ceremony.

The final took place between Argentina and France and Messi mesmerized everyone by scoring a brace in the final encounter. On the other hand, young French striker Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick but it was not good enough from stopping Albiceleste to win the World Cup title.

Also read: Messi’s unexpected gift for BCCI secretary Jay Shah after FIFA win, check it out in Pragyan Ojha’s viral post

 

