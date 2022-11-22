Search icon
FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia defeat Lionel Messi-led Argentina 2-1

Lionel Messi scored a penalty in the 10th minute but two quickfire goals from Saudi Arabia undid Argentina as they lost 2-1 in the Group C opener.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 05:47 PM IST

Saudi Arabia came back from 0-1 down to beat Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1

Lionel Messi-led Argentina lost their FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C game against Saudi Arabia who stunned the Argentine side with two quickfire goals. Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari's goals helped the Saudi Arabian team register a massive upset as they collected all three points against Messi's side. 

Argentina had put the ball in the back of the net a staggering four time in the first half, one Messi goal stood, but he had another effort ruled out for offside, while two more efforts from Lautaro Martinez were also chalked off. 

It was a turnaround for the ages, a famous victory of Saudi Arabia and the first massive upset of FIFA World Cup 2022. They were on an unbeaten run of 36 matches, but couldn't go past Herve Renard's side. 

READ| ARG vs KSA: Lionel Messi becomes first Argentine to score at 4 World Cups, watch video

More to follow...

