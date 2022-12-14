FIFA World Cup 2022: Who leads Golden Boot race after ARG vs CRO match? Check updated top goal scorers list

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe lead the race for golden boot 2022

Lionel Messi on Wednesday netted his record 11th FIFA World Cup 2022, becoming the highest-ever goal-scorer for his nation at the biggest stage. It was also Messi's fifth goal at the FIFA World Cup 2022, equalling Kylian Mbappe's tally who will be in action on Thursday against Morocco.

The two Paris Saint-Germain forwards are now joint-level at the top of the FIFA World Cup 2022 top goal-scorers tally. The race for the golden boot is starting to heat up although it seems like one of Messi or Mbappe is likely to be the one who takes home the big shiny boot.

Mbappe's teammate Olivier Giroud has also netted four goals, while Alvarez's brace helped him reach a tally of four goals and it seems they are all set for a four-way race for the golden boot.

Messi scored one goal, and set up two for Julian Alvarez, as his magical performance helped Argentina steer past Croatia. It also helped him climb to the top of the tally for the golden boot standings.

Messi with five goals, level with Kylian Mbappe, who'd have a crack at going ahead once again when France take on Morocco. Apart from them, Giroud and Alvarez could also fancy their chances, while Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands, England's Marcus Rashford, Alvaro Morata from Spain, Ecuador's Enner Valencia, Bukayo Saka from England and Goncalo Ramos of Portugal all scored 3 goals each, but their teams are no longer in contention for the big prize.

One thing is for sure, that Messi and Alvarez will certainly have the chance to add to their tally as Argentina qualified for the final, beating Croatia 3-0 but with France due to take on Morocco, they will need to produce a result.

Even if France, the defending champions end up losing to Morocco, the underdogs, Mbappe and Giroud will get another bite at the cherry, because there will be a third-place match, between Croatia and whichever side ends up losing the second semifinal.