FIFA World Cup 2022: Know price of Argentina's gold trophy, prize money for winners

The FIFA World Cup 2022, was the biggest and most anticipated sporting event of the year 2022 which took place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18. This was the last World Cup with 32 teams and the first World Cup ever staged in an Arab nation. The competition featured 48 teams competing for the prestigious trophy.

FIFA World Cup trophy worth:

The FIFA World Cup has the most costly trophy in the world and is the third-largest athletic event in the world in terms of prize money awarded to the winning team. The FIFA World Cup trophy, which is composed of 18-carat pure gold and is valued at about Rs 144 crore (US $20 million or £16.4 million), is made of this material.

FIFA World Cup trophy weighs:

The FIFA World Cup trophy is described as "solid gold" in the Eurosport report. With a base that is 13 cm in diameter and a height of 36.5 cm, it weighs about 6.175 kg. According to the article, the winning team receives a duplicate of a bronze trophy that has gold plating rather than the actual solid gold medal.

The report further said that the solid gold FIFA World Cup trophy is housed at the Zurich Museum in Switzerland and occasionally brought out for ceremonies and public appearances during official events.

FIFA World Cup trophy winners:

Brazil has won the FIFA World Cup the most times thus far—five times, to be exact—followed by Italy and Germany, who have each won the trophy four times. In the history of the most popular football competition, Argentina, France, and Uruguay have all won the cup twice apiece.

FIFA World Cup winners’ prize money

According to a report by the World Economic Forum, the winning FIFA World Cup 2022 squad would receive prize money of $42 million (INR 344 crores), while the runners-up will receive reward money worth $30 million (INR 248 crores).