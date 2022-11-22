FIFA World Cup 2022: Japanese fans clean up stadium after the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador

Japanese fans clean stadium

Despite the fact their team didn’t even feature in the match on Sunday, a group of Japanese supporters who were in attendance at Qatar vs Ecuador took it upon themselves to go round the stadium and pick up littler at full-time.

The video was originally shared by Bahraini content creator Omar Al-Farooq on Instagram from where it was posted on several other platforms.

It shows the Japanese fans, armed with large garbage bags, cleaning the stands after crowd left the stadium. The Good Samaritans marched through the rows picking up the bottle and other things, to leave the place just as neat as they had found it.

Al-Farooq is seen asking those people, "Why are you doing this?" In response, one of the Japanese men says, "We are Japanese, and we do not leave rubbish behind us, and we respect the place."

They also collected the flags that were dropped at the stadium by the enthusiastic crowd, adding that "these command respect"

At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Japan fans garnered similar affection for their neighbourly behaviour.

Even after suffering a heartbreaking last-gasp winner in a 3-2 knockout loss to Belgium, the 'Samurai Blue' supporters sifted through the aisles of the Rostov Arena to pick up discarded litter.

Supporters were seen crying as they hauled enormous rubbish bags around the stadium.

Pictures from the stadium show fans in fancy dress and their national team's kit picking up rubbish after most of the other fans had cleared out.