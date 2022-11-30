FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D: How Denmark, Tunisia, Australia can join France in round of 16

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D qualification scenarios explained

The defending champions of FIFA World Cup 2022, France broke the curse of the champions and became the first team to qualify for the round of 16 in Qatar. They defeated Australia and later Denmark courtesy of goals from Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe to seal a place in the knockouts.

The French side looks all but assured of a first-place finish in Group D if they can beat Tunisia as well, whereas, Australia will lock horns with Denmark to fight it out for a place in the round of 16.

With France already through, only one team can join them in the next round, and all three teams, Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia remain in the hunt. The defending champions are currently top of Group D, with six points, Australia are second with 3, Denmark are third, and Tunisia are fourth.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D qualification scenarios explained

Australia: It's going to be a straight-up battle between the Socceroos and Denmark for a place in the round of 16. Their meeting will be a winner takes all clash. They need to beat Denmark although if they draw with Christian Eriksen's side, and France beat Tunisia, then the Australian side will be through. If they lose to Denmark, then they are out. So it's a must-win clash for Australia.

Denmark: The equation for Eriksen's men is a little tricky, they need to ensure a win against Australia, or else, things could get complicated. If Denmark plays out a draw against Australia, or if they lose against the Socceroos, then they will be eliminated, because Australia and France already have more points. The Danes thus need a win at all costs, and hope that France can do their job against Tunisia.

Tunisia: They too have a similar situation to that of Demark, a draw or a defeat will spell doom, but even if they beat France, and Australia win, then also they will not be able to qualify. Tunisia must hope that they can find a way past France, and even a draw in the Denmark-Australia game wouldn't help the Tunisian side. They must beat France, which is already a tough ask, and do so by a big margin to pip the other two teams.