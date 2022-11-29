FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B: How England, Iran, Wales, USA can qualify for round of 16

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B qualification scenarios explained

The fate of all four teams of Group B of FIFA World Cup 2022 will be on the line ahead of the final round of group games on Wednesday. England will be in action against Wales, whereas USA will lock horns against Iran, and both matches will kick off simultaneously.

As things stand, all four teams of Group B can still qualify for knockout rounds as England lead the way with four points, Iran are second in the group with 3 points, USA have 2 points, while Wales have just one solitary point.

Apart from Wales, all three teams can reach the round of 16 if they win their respective matches, however, Gareth Bale's side would also need a little bit of favour from other teams.

READ| FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A: How Netherlands, Ecuador, Senegal can qualify for round of 16

This is going to be good one.@England top a competitive Group B. Who will advance to the next round?#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/uSw02YFukA — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 25, 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B qualification scenarios explained

England: The equation for England is pretty straightforward, a win against Wales would see them through to the next round. A draw also takes them through, but a defeat could complicate matters, because if they lose, then Harry Kane's side would want a favour from USA to beat Iran, so that they can finish in second place, behind USA.

Iran: The Iranian side will square off against USA and they need to ensure a victory, which would be enough to take Iran to the round of 16. A draw will also be enough, it will take Iran to four points, but then it could all boil down to goal difference if England loses to Wales. A defeat would almost certainly spell doom for Iran.

READ| Wales vs England Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for WAL vs ENG FIFA World Cup 2022, match 36

USA: The qualification scenario for USA is simple, a win takes them through and nothing less than a win will do. A draw against Iran will take them on 3 points, but Iran and England already have more points, so they will be eliminated if they can't win today.

Wales: Wales have an outside because they need to beat England, and by a good margin and hope that Iran and USA play out a draw. Only a win will do the job for the Gareth Bale-led side.