FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A: How Netherlands, Ecuador, Senegal can qualify for round of 16

FIFA World Cup Group A qualification scenarios explained

The final round of Group games of FIFA World Cup 2022 kick-starts on Tuesday, with all the Groups set to be finalised by the end of this week. According to the format of FIFA World Cup 2022, only two teams make it through to the round of 16, while the remaining two teams of each group will be eliminated.

All the remaining 16 teams will then be paired against each other, for the knockout matches that will kick start on Saturday. The fate of Group A and Group B will be decided today, and with hosts Qatar already eliminated, the remaining three teams in Group A are in a foot race to reach the round of 16.

Netherlands are set to take on Qatar in their final Group game while Ecuador and Senegal will square off in a virtual knockout clash.

The Dutch side will qualify if they can beat Qatar, or even if they play out a draw against the hosts of FIFA World Cup 2022. A defeat, however, could put Netherlands' place in jeopardy, given they are on 4 points, level with Ecuador. They will thus hope that Ecuador can beat Senegal so that even if the Netherlands lose, they will qualify, but in second place.

Teams finishing first, will take on teams finishing second of their subsequent Group, and vice-versa, which means finishing first would likely be the ultimate motive of each side.

In the other Group A clash, Ecuador will take on Senegal. The Senegalese side have 3 points, and they absolutely have to win. A draw would take them on four points, but Ecuador will then reach five points, and if the Netherlands win, then Senegal will be eliminated.

So, it's a must-win game for Senegal, Ecuador can also qualify with a draw, but they will also try to finish at the top, so goal difference could be key as to which team among Netherlands and Ecuador will finish first, if they both win their respective fixtures tonight.