FIFA World Cup 2022: Journalist Grant Wahl dies while covering match, was detained earlier for wearing rainbow T-shirt

Journalist Grant Wahl passes away while covering Argentina-Netherlands match

American journalist Grant Wahl passed away on Saturday while covering the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal match between Argentina and Netherlands. Wahl had earlier been detained by local authorities in November, as he was asked to change his clothing since he wore a 'rainbow' T-shirt to one of the matches.

As per a report in PTI, Wahl fell back on his seat while covering the match between Argentina and Netherlands and was subsequently rushed to the hospital. He was later declared dead, with media reports claiming it was his birthday on Saturday, and he had turned 49.

Wahl wore a rainbow T-shirt in support of LGBTQ rights to the United States' World Cup opener against Wales on November 21 and wrote that security refused him entry and told him to remove the shirt. Gay and lesbian sex is criminalized in Qatar, a conservative Muslim nation.

Wahl wrote he was detained for 25 minutes at Ahmed Bin Ali stadium in Al Rayyan, then was let go by a security commander. Wahl said FIFA apologized to him.

After Wahl passed away, US Soccer's official Twitter handle as well as USA's Major League Soccer put up their respective statements.

According to two New York Times journalists who were present, medical personnel performed chest compressions and other treatments for about 20 minutes before Wahl was taken out of Lusail Iconic Stadium.

"We could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists," the U.S. Soccer Federation said in a statement.

"Grant's belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was, and will remain, an inspiration to all. Grant made soccer his life's work, and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing will no longer be with us."

Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup. He wrote Monday on his website that he had visited a medical clinic while in Qatar. "My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you," Wahl wrote.

