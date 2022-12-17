FIFA World Cup 2022: France trains despite virus outbreak ahead of Argentina final

On the eve of the FIFA World Cup championship game against Argentina, France's coach Didier Deschamps was worried about the health of many starters on Saturday as his squad fought a mysterious ailment. There are less than 24 hours before France's World Cup semifinal match against Lionel Messi and Argentina at Doha's Lusail Stadium on Sunday, and the team is still suffering from a virus epidemic that has reportedly afflicted five players.

Centre backs Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate, as well as winger Kingsley Coman, were the most recent players to become sick and skip Friday's practise. As a result, both Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano missed Wednesday's semi-final triumph against Morocco.

The French team has been experiencing a variety of symptoms in recent days, including fever, stomach discomfort, and headaches, according to reports from players, staff, and other people close to the team.

"We are trying to take as many precautions as possible, to adapt as necessary and get on with it. Obviously it would be better if this wasn't happening but we are handling it as well as possible with our medical staff," during a press conference, Deschamps said.

Later on Saturday, there was more positive news out of the French camp when all 24 members of Deschamps' squad began a last team workout. However, as the media was only allowed to see the first 15 minutes of the practise, it is unclear whether all players participated fully.

The virus worry might ruin France's chances of becoming the first team to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1962.

Defending champions Argentina, captained by Paris Saint-Germain sensation Lionel Messi, who is seeking the one big prize that has evaded him throughout his sparkling career, stand in their way.