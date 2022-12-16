Search icon
FIFA World Cup 2022 final: Argentina vs France head-to-head record

In the 2018 World Cup Round of 16, France eliminated Argentina, and now Lionel Messi and co. will be seeking revenge against the reigning champions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 10:23 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 final: Argentina vs France head-to-head record
France will take on Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final

Argentina will play France in the tournament final on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar, bringing the FIFA World Cup 2022 to a close. After a tense battle against Morocco in the semifinal that saw Les Blues prevail 2-0, France became the latest team to qualify for the final. Theo Hernandez scored in the first half, and Kolo Muani scored late in the second.

On the other hand, Argentina defeated Croatia in the first semi-final with great ease courtesy to another incredible performance from Lionel Messi, who notched one goal and one assist in addition to a brace from Julian Alvarez. In his final World Cup, Lionel Messi has been a destructive force for Argentina, scoring five goals and dishing out four assists.

However, Argentina will have a little historical advantage when the two face off. 12 matches between Argentina and France have been played in the past, with 6 victories for the Albiceste and just 3 victories for France. Three of the twelve games have resulted in draws. 

Argentina defeated France twice in their three World Cup meetings. France's only triumph over Argentina at the FIFA World Cup occurred in the Round of 16 in 2018, which they won by a score of 4-3.

Argentina once again holds the advantage in goals scored. They have scored 15 goals in the first 12 games, compared to just 11 for France. Three times in his career, Lionel Messi has faced France, although he has only managed one goal against them, which came in a friendly game back in 2009.

Argentina Vs France Head To Head

Wins- Argentina 6-3 France

Draws- Argentina 3-3 France

Goals Scored- Argentina 15-11 France

Argentina vs France down the years in different competitions:

Year Result Competition
1930 France 0-1 Argentina World Cup
1965 France 0-0 Argentina Friendly
1971 Argentina 3-4 France Friendly
1971 Argentina 2-0 France Friendly
1972 Argentina 0-0 France Brazil independence Cup
1974 France 0-1 Argentina Friendly
1977 Argentina 0-0 France Friendly
1978 Argentina 2-1 France World Cup
1986 France 2-0 Argentina Friendly
2007 Frannce 0-1 Argentina Friendly
2009 France 0-2 Argentina Friendly
2018 France 4-3 Argentina World Cup

 

