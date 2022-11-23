Search icon
FIFA World Cup 2022: Fans feel Argentina lost deliberately to Saudi Arabia to avoid clash with Brazil

Football fans are questioning if Argentina intentionally lost their Group C match against Saudi Arabia at the World Cup.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 11:56 AM IST

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

The South American team went into their first game of the Qatar 2022 tournament on a high from a 36-match winning streak that had been unbroken for three years. But it was the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who had the last laugh, with the team coming out on top in a staggering 2-1 upset.

Saudi Arabia currently sits at number 52 on the overall FIFA men's ranking.

Argentina is in third place, as per the global list, which is what has led some to ask if the South American team had thrown the match on purpose.

One social media user claimed that the move was a master stroke by the club's coach: "Now Argentina and Brazil won't face each other in the semi-finals. What a mind game by Scaloni.

Another person added: "Argentina definitely threw the game. No way they lost to Saudi Arabia."
 

If Brazil is victorious against Serbia on November 25 and take out the top prize in Group G – as they are assumed to do – then they would have faced-off against Argentina in a knockout game.

Now, if the two South American sides continue to progress through the rounds, the two will have their showdown in the semi-finals at Lusail Stadium on December 13.

