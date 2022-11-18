FIFA World Cup 2022: Fans annoyed with food options, served Rs 1100 beer, Rs 900 salad, Rs 500 nachos

Photos: Twitter

Football fans visiting Qatar have been left unimpressed with the food options offered during the FIFA World Cup 2022. Several fans have slammed the “depressing” and overpriced menu in the World Cup fan zone. Basic items have been outrageously priced. While the Qatar tournament has been described as the best fan festival on offer, things have been different on the ground for visiting fans.

With Qatar set to host approximately 40,000 fans at the FIFA World Cup 2022, early reports from the fan zone suggest they would be better off coming with their stomachs already full. This is because the food includes items like an underwhelming Greek salad for 9 Pounds (around Rs 900) and dry nachos for 4.60 Pounds (around Rs 500), UK tabloid The Sun reported.

Other items include chicken quesadillas and pepperoni pizza, both costing 8 Pounds each (a little less than Rs 800). The prices and the below par quality of the food on offer have left fans annoyed with what they are expected to eat during their stay in the host nation. Fans in Qatar have also claimed on social media that Italian ice cream costs 29 Pounds (Rs 2800), Polish coffee 34 Pounds (nearly Rs 3300) and vegetable cheeseburger costs 45 Euros (Rs 3800). In terms of alcoholic beverages, half-litre of beer would cost $14 (over Rs 1100), Reuters reported.

“My rabbits get fed a better salad,” one fan was quoted as saying by The Sun. "This is easily going to be the worst World Cup to date,” said another.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off with the opening clash between host Qatar and South American nation Ecuador on Sunday, November 20. The tournament which will feature 32 teams will feature a total of 64 matches with the final to be played on December 18.

