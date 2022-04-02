FIFA World Cup 2022 draw: See which teams will Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi face in Qatar?

For more than a decade now, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the world of football like none other. Both Ronaldo and Messi will play in the fifth World Cup of their respective careers when FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off in Qatar.

Since 2009, Ronaldo and Messi have shared the 'Best Player' in the world title, be it in the form of Ballon d'Or or FIFA's 'Best' awards, till their duopoly was broken in 2018.

That being said, do you know which team Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal, and Lionel Messi led Argentina will face in Qatar?

Talking about the Portuguese side first, Ronaldo's nation, winners of the European championship in 2016 have been drawn in Group H. The teams that Portugal will face are: Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana.

While South American heavyweights Uruguay will no doubt be the toughest challenge for Ronaldo's forces, they wouldn't dare take the other two sides lightly. South Korea reached the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup in 2002, back when they hosted the tournament alongside Japan.

For the unversed, it was Uruguay that knocked Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal out of the FIFA World Cup in 2018, at the round of 16 stage, winning 2-1 on the night. Perhaps a chance for redemption for the Portuguese?

Meanwhile, Ghana have been one of the strongest teams from Africa, featuring heavily in World Cups recently.

On the other hand, Lionel Messi's Argentina also face a stern test at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar as they were drawn in Group C alongside Mexico, Poland, and Saudi Arabia.

While Mexico will be no pushovers, featuring an array of stars in their squad, the mouth-watering clash of Argentina vs Poland will undoubtedly turn heads as it will pip two of the best players in recent years against each other: Lionel Messi vs Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish superstar has been in the form of his life in recent years and would be the man to watch out for at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.