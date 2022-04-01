FIFA World Cup 2022 draw live streaming: When and Where to watch Qatar 2022 World Cup draw in India

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 edging closer with each passing day, the host nation for the much-awaited spectacle Qatar will host the group stage draw on Friday in Doha. World Cup 2022 will kick off in November, but before that, all the 32 participating teams will be divided into 8 groups of four teams each.

Till date, 29 teams have already confirmed their berths for the FIFA World Cup 2022, with three spots still up for grabs and plenty of teams still vying for places at the biggest footballing tournament in the world, tonight's draw will reveal who will take on whom when the tournament gets underway in November.

But how exactly will the draw be made? Here's all you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2022 draw:

When and where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 draw taking place?

READ| West Ham footballer Manuel Lanzini miraculously survives car crash after his Rs 70 lakh Mercedes flips

The draw for FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar on April 1, Friday.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 draw begin?

The draw of FIFA World Cup 2022 will begin at 7:00 pm (1900 hours) local time in Doha, and 9:30 pm (2130 hours) on Friday night in India

How can you watch the FIFA World cup 2022 draw live on television?

In India, History TV 18 HD will show the FIFA World Cup 2022 draw live on television.

How can you watch the live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2022 draw in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2022 through Voot in India, and the same will be also be telecasted on FIFA's official website - www.fifa.com.

READ| World record for fan attendance broken at Barcelona vs Real Madrid Women's match - WATCH video

Which teams have already qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022?

Qatar being the home nation has qualified for the tournament as hosts.

From Europe, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, France, Spain, Croatia, England, Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Switzerland and Serbia have confirmed their place at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

From Africa, Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia, Morocco will be seen at the World Cup 2022. Moreover, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Ecuador will represent South American nations, while Canada, Mexico, United States of America will represent the Northern American nations and the Caribbean.

Last but not the least, from Asia, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, South Korea have already qualified. Only three spots remain which will be confirmed in June.