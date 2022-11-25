Search icon
FIFA World Cup 2022: Double injury blow for Brazil as Neymar, Danilo ruled out of World Cup group stages

Both players are now set to sit out the next two games for the South American giants, as they aim to recover from their respective knocks.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 08:52 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Double injury blow for Brazil as Neymar, Danilo ruled out of World Cup group stages
Image Source: Reuters

Brazilian duo Neymar and Danilo will miss their remaining World Cup group games against Switzerland and Cameroon after suffering ankle injuries in Thursday's 2-0 win over Serbia, according to the team's doctor.

Neymar and teammate Danilo both suffered ankle injuries in the second half of their battle against the European side, with Neymar forced out with ten minutes remaining due to a hefty challenge, while Juventus defender Danilo played the entire game despite the ailment.

Both players will now sit out the next two games for the South American giants in order to heal from their injuries in time for the knockout round.

Brazil's next group stage match is against Switzerland on Monday, followed by a match against Cameroon on Friday. Despite the two absences, Brazil remains the heavy favorite to win the group, especially following their opening-day triumph.

More to follow...

