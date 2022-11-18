FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Portugal's opening match against Ghana?

Ronaldo could be in line to miss Portugal's first match at FIFA World Cup 2022

After making some shocking revelations about his relationship with Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag, and feeling 'betrayed' by the club itself, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Portugal's camp ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign.

Ronaldo will be playing in his fifth FIFA World Cup, and at the age of 37, realistically his last. It will be the final opportunity for CR7 to lift the coveted World Cup trophy, but he could be in line to miss Portugal's opening game against Ghana.

Portugal played a friendly against Nigeria on Friday, but Ronaldo missed the training session prior to the game due to a stomach bug, and ultimately had to sit out of the friendly owing to the same problem. Portuguese coach Fernando Santos shed light on the talismanic forward's health, and also hoped that he can recover in time for the first game.

READ| Live| Belgium vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match: Hazard-De Bruyne start for Belgium, check team news

"Ronaldo has a gastritis and did not train today in order to recover and rest. It’s a condition that doesn’t help much, as it affects the players a lot, they lose a lot of liquid, they weaken. He won’t be ready for sure," said Santos.

Thus, the Manchester United forward remains a doubt for the clash against Ghana, and even if he doesn't recover in time, then he may start on the bench, coming on later in the second half. In Ronaldo's place, Andre Silva and Joao Feliz started as the two strikers against Nigeria.

Ronaldo's explosive interview given to Piers Morgan was also a part of the conversation and the reporters even questioned coach Santos about the same, asking if the interview was the reason why Ronaldo won't feature against Nigeria to which he gave a rather straightforward response.

READ| Manchester United take action after Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial interview: READ statement here

"If it were another player, we wouldn't question it, but yes, he really has gastritis and is in no condition to play," affirmed the veteran. Thus, it remains to be seen whether Ronaldo can recover in time for Portugal opening World Cup fixture against Ghana on Thursday.