FIFA World Cup 2022: Check out highlights from Day 10 in which 14 goals in total were scored

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandez

Day 9 of the FIFA World Cup saw plenty of action and we witnessed a day with the most number of goals scored in a day at the ongoing tournament. As much as 14 goals were scored during day 9 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The day started with Cameroon taking on against Serbia from group G and the match was literally a goal fest as 6 goals in total were scored during the game and 3 goals ech were scored during first and the 3ndd half of the match. The game ended in a draw.

South Kora faced Ghana in the 2nd match of day 9 and it was a Group H game and Ghana shocked the South Korean side as they won the game by 3-2.

Brazil played Switzerland in the 3rd game of the day and the Latin American team was without its start striker Neymar but it did'nt reflected much on their performance as they defeated Switzerland in a well faught encounter by 1-0.

Cristiano Rolando's Portugal played the last game of the day in which they defeated Luiz Suarez's Uruguay by 2-0. Bruno Fernandes scored both the goals. You can catch all the highlightsfrom Day 9 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 below.