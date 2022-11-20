FIFA World Cup 2022: Blow for Netherlands as Memphis Depay ruled out of opener against Senegal due to injury

Van Gaal says Depay’s injury a blow for the Netherlands.

The Netherlands World Cup hopes were thwarted when forward Memphis Depay was ruled out of their opening encounter against Senegal.

The Dutch are set to begin their campaign against the reigning African champions, who have already lost their primary striker, Sadio Mane, who will miss the tournament in Qatar due to injury.

Depay has been out with a hamstring injury for two months, but he told reporters this week that he was ready to play after participating in training.

Speaking ahead of their opener, Netherlands coach Loius Van Gaal said Depay's injury will be a blow for them just like Sadio Mane’s injury would be a blow for Senegal.

“It will be a blow for us just like Sadio Mane missing for Senegal is a blow for them,” said Van Gaal.

The 71-year-old, who led the Dutch to a third-place finish in Brazil in 2014, claims that the caliber of his squad is even higher than the ones he brought to Brazil.

“I believe that this group of players are well-connected to each other together, they work well together in a professional way, and I think that will always contribute to success.

Meanwhile, Senegal manager Aliou Cisse has reminded his younger players that it is their turn to shine in Mane's absence after the Bayern Munich attacker lost his race to recover from a shin injury.

“First of all, I'm sad for the boy, for Sadio Mane, and then for the national team, but of course it's his health that counts,” he said.

“But there's also a group here with experienced players, with young players ready to step up. We've had to play matches before without Sadio Mane,” he added.

READ| France striker Karim Benzema ruled out of FIFA World Cup 2022 due to thigh injury