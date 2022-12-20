FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina legend Lionel Messi poses with WC trophy in bed, see viral pic

Lionel Messi, the captain of Argentina, posed in bed with the World Cup following Tuesday's victory celebration in Argentina with his teammates and supporters.

In a post he labelled "Buen da," Messi uploaded to Instagram, pretending to be asleep while holding the World Cup trophy. "Good Day/Morning," Messi said in Spanish in the description of his Instagram image, adding a happy face. Messi's post received millions of likes and comments from his followers.

Following the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, Messi uploaded a number of photos to Instagram. His Instagram photo broke Cristiano Ronaldo's previous record by receiving over 45 million likes. Days before the 2022 FIFA World Cup began, Ronaldo shared a photo of him and Messi on Instagram. He received almost 41 million likes on his post.

At the Ezeiza airport in Buenos Aires, when the Argentina squad arrived after winning the World Cup, thousands of people lined the streets to welcome them.

In what has been dubbed the best final in history, Argentina defeated the reigning champions France on Sunday night to win their third World Cup championship.