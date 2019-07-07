FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 USA vs Netherlands: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

In the final match of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 at the Groupama Stadium in France.

It was game on for the USA as the team beat England in France to reach the final of the Women's World Cup.

Phil Neville's Lionesses found out the hard way that Uncle Sam is in a league of its own as long as football - or what they call soccer - is concerned.

A slight hamstring sprain kept Megan Rapinoe - the player who has lit up the World Cup with her on-field and off-field antics - out of the squad and she was replaced by Christen Press.

The US really didn’t miss Rapinoe as her replacement Press scored the opening 10 minutes into the match. England’s Ellen White equalized in the 19th minute before Alex Morgan scored again in the 31st minute and celebrated with a cheeky ‘drinking tea’ celebration.

The US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher prevented England from clawing back into the tie after she saved a penalty kick in the 84th minute.

Playing 11:

USA: Alyssa Naeher; Kelley O’Hara, Abby Dahlkemper, Becky Sauerbrunn, Crystal Dunn; Rose Lavelle, Julie Ertz, Samantha Mewis; Tobin Heath, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe.

Netherlands: Sari van Veenendaal; Desiree van Lunteren, Stefanie van der Gragt, Dominique Bloodworth, Anouk Dekker; Jackie Groenen, Sherida Spitse, Danielle van de Donk; Lineth Beerensteyn, Vivianne Miedema, Lieke Martens.

