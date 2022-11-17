Search icon
FIFA WC Warm-Up LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch Jordan vs Spain friendly match live in India

Jordan vs Spain International friendly live streaming: Here's how to watch Jordon vs Spain international friendly game live in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 02:07 PM IST

FIFA WC Warm-Up LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch Jordan vs Spain friendly match live in India
The Spanish team will face Jordan in the only preparation match they have before the World Cup.

Jordan will play Spain in an international friendly at the Amman International Stadium on Thursday. This is Luis Enrique's team's final warm-up game before the World Cup. The manager may start with his top XI and then rotate in the second half to give his squad men some playing time.

They come into this encounter after a 1-0 win over Portugal in the Nations League, which advanced them to the tournament's semifinals. In 2022, they have won five of their eight matches and have only lost once. La Roja will be seeking for a convincing win over their Asian opponents to boost their morale ahead of their World Cup opener against Costa Rica on November 23.

When will Jordan vs Spain international friendly be played?

Jordan vs Spain international friendly will take place on November 17, Thursday.

Where will Jordan vs Spain international friendly be played?

Jordan vs Spain international friendly will be played at the Amman International Stadium.

What time will Jordan vs Spain international friendly begin?

Jordan vs Spain international friendly will begin at 09:30 PM IST

How to watch the live streaming of Jordan vs Spain international friendly match?

Jordan vs Spain international friendly will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLiv app to watch the live streaming of Jordan vs Spain.

