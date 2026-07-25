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FIFA urged to replay Spain vs Argentina 2026 World Cup final as petition crosses 100,000 signatures

FIFA is facing growing pressure after a petition demanding a replay of the 2026 World Cup final between Argentina and Spain surpassed 100,000 signatures. Furious fans have raised concerns over controversial officiating decisions, with calls mounting for football's governing body to respond.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 25, 2026, 09:50 PM IST

FIFA urged to replay Spain vs Argentina 2026 World Cup final as petition crosses 100,000 signatures
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More than 100,000 Argentina fans have signed a petition on Change.org, demanding that FIFA replay the 2026 World Cup final against Spain. This comes just days after Lionel Messi and his team lost a gut-wrenching match in New Jersey. The petition, started by Argentine supporter Gisela Sánchez, had racked up over 101,000 verified signatures by Saturday. It accuses Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić of making a string of controversial calls that shaped the final and urges FIFA to review his officiating.

Argentina came into the final with the chance to become the first back-to-back World Cup winners since Brazil in 1962, but Spain shut that dream down. They clinched a 1-0 win in extra time, with Ferran Torres scoring in the 106th minute—enough to seal the country’s second World Cup title.

For Argentina supporters, the loss stung even more since it might have been Messi’s last appearance in a World Cup. The team also had to play a man down after Enzo Fernández received a second yellow card and was sent off.

In her petition, Sánchez calls Vinčić’s performance “controversial and corrupt” and lists several key decisions that, in her view, went against Argentina. She also points to social media videos that fans say show irregularities in the officiating.

The petition tells FIFA to investigate “with seriousness and transparency” and to consider ordering a replay of the final.

But when you look for actual proof of corruption or intentional bias, there isn’t any. An online petition can’t force FIFA to reverse a result or order a rematch, and FIFA hasn’t said anything to suggest they’ll reconsider the outcome.

Notably, the Argentine Football Association has distanced itself from the outcry. AFA President Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia accepted Spain’s win, saying, “They were superior, they won fair and square, and we have to acknowledge that.” He also cautioned fans not to be misled by rumors or misinformation about the final.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni agreed, dismissing conspiracy theories about Vinčić and admitting Spain were simply better that night.

This isn’t the only wild petition to come from Argentina’s run in the tournament. Another online campaign—this one calling for Argentina to be banned from future World Cups—claimed an astonishing 23 million-plus signatures before closing after the final. That campaign argued that FIFA and officials favored Argentina and Messi throughout the tournament.

The huge number pushed the campaign close to the Guinness World Record for petition signatures, though the previous record was for a hand-signed petition. The Argentine petition’s count was self-reported and not independently certified.

In the end, these dueling petitions show just how much drama the 2026 World Cup final continues to stir up, even after Spain took home the trophy.

Also read| 'The next decade is India's': Dinesh Karthik reacts after education minister Dharmendra Pradhan steps down

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