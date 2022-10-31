Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: Spain beats Colombia by 1-0 to lift the title

Spain defended their Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup title after beating Colombia 1-0 in a cagey final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 08:00 AM IST

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: Spain beats Colombia by 1-0 to lift the title
FIFA U-17 World Cup winner Spain

Despite dominating possession, Spain were frustrated by a resolute Colombian side until substitutes Paula Partido and Laia Martret combined to force an own-goal from Ana Guzman in the 82nd minute.

READ: BWF French Open 2022: Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy win maiden Super 750 title

Colombia – having scored six of its seven goals in the tournament in the first half – looked aggressive from kick-off.

In the sixth minute, Gabriela Rodriguez almost scored from a free-kick, only to be denied by a full-stretched Sofia Fuente of Spain, who stuck out her right hand to keep the ball out of goal.

Spain’s reply came 16 minutes later when Cristina Libran – receiving a pass from Vicky Lopez – shot from distance – only to see an identical save, this time on the other end by Luisa Agudelo.

After a goalless first half, Kenio Gonzalo’s side almost broke the deadlock in the 48th minute when Cristina Libran – after an initial save by Agudelo – shot into the net.

However, after a VAR check, followed by the referee Katia Garcia having a look at the monitor, the goal was ruled out as the replay showed that the ball had come off Libran’s hand before her shot.

But Spain kept asking questions at the edge of Colombia’s box and finally broke the deadlock in the 82nd minute. Paula Partido and Laia Martret – who had come on after the hour mark combined with the former carrying the ball along the right flank.

READ: La Liga: Robert Lewandowski scores a late winner as FC Barcelona beats Valencia by 1-0

Martret, on receiving the cross in the centre, tried to meet it with her right foot, only to see it roll into the net after a touch off Guzman

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 times Urfi Javed set internet on fire with her bold photos
Viral Photos of the Day: Karan Singh Grover hosts Bipasha Basu's baby shower, Ranbir Kapoor surprises fans
Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya: Ace cricketer's luxury car collection on his 29th birthday
5 benefits of using aloe vera gel for skin
Frustrated with backache? Here are 5 food items to include in your diet for a healthy spine
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CSAB Counselling 2022: Seat allotment result for 1st special round declared, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.