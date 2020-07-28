FIFA tweets incorrect fact on Ronaldo's Serie A title win, Danilo calls them out - See deleted post

The apex governing body of football in their post claimed that Ronaldo is the only player who has managed to win all three leagues once.

Juventus clinched their 9th straight Serie A title on Sunday after a 2-0 triumph over league opponents Sampdoria.

This was also Cristino Ronaldo's second Italian league title win with the Old Lady in the last two seasons.

Following this, FIFA took to Twitter to share a 'unique feat' that Ronaldo achieved. However, it turns out that it wasn't the case.

The apex governing body of football in their post claimed that Ronaldo is the only player who has managed to win all three leagues once.

But they instantly took down the post from their verified handle after Ronaldo's Juve teammate Danilo's response to it.

"10 goals in 10 games since the resumption of @SerieA_EN has helped @Cristiano become a multiple-time league champion in England, Spain & Italy. No other player has even won all 3 leagues once. The country doesn't matter when you're from another planet," FIFA wrote in the deleted tweet.

Responding to this, Danilo quote tweeted the post and posted a series of thinking emojis as the Brazilian fullback himself has won the league title in Spain (Real Madrid), England (Manchester City) and in Italy (Juventus) during his playing time - providing a fact-check to FIFA's post.

HERE ARE THE TWEETS:

FIFA deleted their tweet after Danilo quoted them lmao pic.twitter.com/CRNFcciuiE — Rohit (@MessiFC10i) July 27, 2020

The Turin giants have now 83 points at the top of the Serie A table with a seven-point lead over the second-placed club Inter Milan. They will next take on Cagliari on July 30.