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FIFA surprises Cape Verde star Vozinha with special reunion ahead of Uruguay clash | WATCH

Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha was treated to a heartwarming surprise by FIFA as he was reunited with his mother ahead of the next fixture against Uruguay. Take a look at the viral clip.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 04:08 PM IST

FIFA surprises Cape Verde star Vozinha with special reunion ahead of Uruguay clash | WATCH
FIFA surprises Cape Verde's goalie Vozinha by welcoming a special person close to him. (Pic Credits: Screengrabs from FIFA video)
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FIFA came up with an emotional surprise for Cape Verde's goalie Vozinha ahead of the crucial clash against Uruguay. In a special video shared on official social media handles, FIFA welcomed his mother, Ana Candida Evora, to its Miami headquarters after making her long-awaited trip to the United States possible. This gesture from FIFA came after Vozinha’s emotional post-match video following Cabo Verde’s draw against Spain went viral, in which he revealed that his mother was unable to attend the game due to visa complications and financial hurdles.

After this, US authorities, the State Department, the Cape Verde government, and FIFA facilitated arrangements for Vozinha's mother so that she could be in person to watch her son's next match.

Whats App Image 2026 06 22 at 7 13 48 AM

FIFA shared several videos on its official social media handles featuring Vozinha's mother during her visit to Miami's office. The caption of one such video reads, ''After watching her son star against Spain, we were delighted to welcome the mother of Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha to FIFA's office in Miami!''

Take a look

In another video, Vozinha's mother thanked football fans worldwide and sent an emotional message to the Cape Verde team. Here's what she said.

 

''I want to thank all the fans, everyone who helped in the process, for the support you gave to the team, especially to Cabo Verde. We're all rooting for Cabo Verde to play well, to shine on the pitch. The players need to have faith, and everything will go well. Keep your heads held high, go onto that pitch, push for a goal, and you'll perform beautifully, my boys. A kiss for you, be strong and brave. Blue Sharks," she said in the viral clip.

For those late to the story, Vozinha emerged as the hero of Cape Verde's 0-0 draw against Spain, wherein the 40-year-old goalkeeper produced a series of outstanding saves.

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