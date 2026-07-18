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FIFA President thanks Zee Entertainment for promoting football in India, hopes to welcome nation to future World Cup

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, FIFA President thanked Zee TV for promoting football in India, praising its role in bringing the sport to millions. He described India as a passionate football nation and expressed hope of one day welcoming the country to the FIFA World Cup.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 18, 2026, 09:19 PM IST

FIFA President thanks Zee Entertainment for promoting football in India, hopes to welcome nation to future World Cup
FIFA President Gianni Infantino. (Courtesy: X)
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Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina, FIFA President Gianni Infantino thanked Zee TV for its contribution to the growth of football in India and expressed confidence in the country's bright future in the sport.

In a special message to Zee TV, Infantino praised the broadcaster's efforts in making football a year-round experience for Indian fans through its partnership with FIFA.

"I want to thank you, my friends at Zee TV, for everything you have done to promote football in India," Infantino said.

The FIFA President highlighted the extensive collaboration between FIFA and Zee TV, which covers 39 FIFA competitions, including the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027, FIFA youth tournaments, futsal competitions and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

"I am very proud of our partnership which encompasses 39 FIFA competitions... This ensures that football can now be presented as a continuous narrative in India, not just as something that happens every four years," he added.

Infantino also described India as a nation with immense footballing potential, recalling his visits to the country for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2017 and the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup five years later.

"We know that India is a passionate football country and that the Indian market enjoys huge potential," he said.

Reflecting on his time in India, Infantino mentioned the record-breaking attendance of more than 1.3 million fans during the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2017. He also recalled visiting India in 2020 for an International Olympic Committee (IOC) meeting, where he met former India captain Sunil Chhetri.

"I have been honoured to meet India's most capped and highest-scoring international, former captain Sunil Chhetri," Infantino said.

The FIFA President further highlighted India's presence at the FIFA World Cup 2026, noting that players of Indian heritage represented countries including New Zealand, Australia, Qatar and the Democratic Republic of Congo. He also acknowledged the passion of Indian supporters, saying thousands travelled to the tournament and joined the 6.5 million fans who attended matches across the 16 host cities.

Infantino also praised Zee TV's initiative of organising authorised public screenings in cinemas, pubs, restaurants, airports and hotels across India.

"By allowing authorised screenings... you have helped to create communal match-night experiences across the country. This is a wonderful initiative and does immense good for our game," he said.

Concluding his message, the FIFA President thanked Zee TV once again for supporting football in India and expressed his hope of seeing the country compete on football's biggest stage in the future.

"I thank you once again for everything you have done to boost our sport in India and, of course, I look forward to the day when we can welcome India to the FIFA World Cup. Thanks for your support of football – and all the best!"

Also read| Spain vs Argentina final: Aymeric Laporte reignites referee debate ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 clash

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