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FIFA makes major VAR change after World Cup 2026 refereeing controversies

FIFA makes major VAR change after World Cup 2026 refereeing controversies

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FIFA makes major VAR change after World Cup 2026 refereeing controversies

FIFA has introduced a significant change to VAR procedures for the remainder of the 2026 World Cup following a series of controversial refereeing decisions. The move comes after multiple teams voiced strong concerns over officiating during the knockout stages.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 10, 2026, 08:32 PM IST

FIFA makes major VAR change after World Cup 2026 refereeing controversies
VAR supports on-field referees with video reviews. (Courtesy: X)
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FIFA just rolled out a big change to how it handles VAR, and it's starting with the World Cup quarterfinals. VAR has been at the center of plenty of debates this tournament, but things really heated up after Argentina beat Egypt—Egypt argued that the VAR team got several key calls wrong.

Now, instead of sitting in a central room at FIFA’s International Broadcast Centre in Dallas, VAR officials will actually be based inside the stadium for the rest of the tournament. This new setup kicks in with the France vs Morocco game. Each match will have a main VAR and a backup inside the stadium, while the Dallas operation still coordinates everything behind the scenes. This way, if anything goes wrong with the connection to Dallas, matches can continue and VAR reviews won’t get delayed. The rules are clear here: VAR hiccups can’t disrupt the game.

After the Argentina–Egypt match, FIFA’s refereeing chief, Pierluigi Collina, came out and backed referee François Letexier, who faced heavy criticism for how he handled the game. Egypt’s football federation was furious about a disallowed goal and an ignored penalty appeal, so they filed an official complaint and even asked for Letexier and his team to be removed from the tournament. According to L’Équipe, FIFA is reviewing Letexier’s decisions before making any call about his future games.

Meanwhile, France’s quarterfinal win over Morocco kept the conversation about referee neutrality going. France matched their 2022 semi-final scoreline against Morocco and, interestingly, notched their sixth World Cup win under Argentinian referees – a record for any nation. Some people saw the choice of an all-Argentinian officiating crew as questionable, especially after that heated 2022 final between France and Argentina. But FIFA has stuck to its policy and defended its selections. On the pitch, France controlled the match, allowing Morocco just one shot on target near the end.

It’s been a choppy tournament for referees all around. England coach Thomas Tuchel took aim at the standards after his team’s win over Mexico. Morocco fans worried out loud about referee picks ahead of their quarterfinal, and Egypt isn’t alone in voicing frustration. Through it all, Collina and FIFA keep insisting that their officials are acting independently and with integrity.

Also read| Spain vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-final: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups

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