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FIFA launch investigation into post-match brawl after Spain vs Argentina World Cup Final

Following the post-match brawl which took place after the final whistle of the World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina, FIFA has finally come forward and launched an investigation into the incident.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 21, 2026, 12:48 PM IST

FIFA launch investigation into post-match brawl after Spain vs Argentina World Cup Final
Spain beat Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final to lift the trophy for the second time. (Screengrab from viral clip)
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FIFA has finally come forward and launched an investigation into the post-match brawl which erupted after the final whistle of the World Cup Final clash between Spain and Argentina. The apex football body has appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to probe the chaotic scene involving players and team officials of both teams after the conclusion of the match on Sunday. However, FIFA did not specify a timeline for the conclusion of the proceedings.

 

What was the incident?

 

After the final whistle, Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes was spotted confronting Spain defender Eric Garcia, which further escalated into a mass confrontation involving team members of both coaching staffs. In one of the viral clips, Paredes can be seen holding Garcia's neck with his hand, after which the Spanish defender fell to the ground. Later, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni was seen intervening and calming players of both sides.

 

For those unversed, Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez was given a red card during the extra time of the second half, reducing the defending champions to 10 men. Enzo's red card also marked the first sent-off in a World Cup Final in 16 years.

 

Deets about the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

 

The high-voltage FIFA World Cup 2026 Final remained goalless for 90 minutes before La Roja's substitute Ferran Torres scored the winner in the 106th minute. Without a shadow of a doubt, Spain dominated possession and defended nicely to restrict the defending champions from finding the net.

 

With this win, Spain won the World Cup title after a gap of 16 years to become a two-time champion and added another star to their jersey. Throughout the tournament, Spain conceded just one goal, which came against Belgium.

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