FIFA fines Manchester City over youth transfers, but no transfer ban

The much-awaited verdict is here.

Premier League champions Manchester City have been fined 370,000 Swiss Francs ($380,000) by FIFA for breaches of rules regarding the transfer of Under-18 players, football's world governing body said in a statement on Monday.



However, City were not handed a transfer ban for the infringement.



Premier League rivals Chelsea were given a one-year transfer ban and fined 600,000 Swiss francs in February in relation to 29 cases where regulations relating to the international transfer and registration of Under-18 players were breached.



City are facing other investigations from FIFA and UEFA regarding financial fair play.



FIFA said its Disciplinary Committee took into account the fact that City had "accepted its responsibility".