FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Dug Dug OTT release date: When and where to watch Ritwik Pareek film based on Rajasthan's motorcycle God Bullet Baba

Dug Dug OTT release date: When and where to watch Ritwik Pareek film

CJP Protest: Abhijit Dipke Mocked For 'Feasting' On Kachoris, As Wangchuk Fasts, Issues Response

CJP Protest: Abhijit Dipke Mocked For 'Feasting' On Kachoris, As Wangchuk Fasts, Issues Response

FIFA faces bias claims over all-Argentine officials for France vs Morocco match, but there's a catch

FIFA faces bias claims over all-Argentine officials for France vs Morocco match

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'

MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'

Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB

Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

FIFA faces bias claims over all-Argentine officials for France vs Morocco match, but there's a catch

FIFA's decision to appoint an all-Argentine refereeing team for the France vs Morocco World Cup quarter-final has sparked accusations of bias and claims the match is "rigged." But a closer look at FIFA's appointment process and refereeing protocols offers a compelling counterargument.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 08, 2026, 06:20 PM IST

FIFA faces bias claims over all-Argentine officials for France vs Morocco match, but there's a catch
AI-generated image
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Argentina’s comeback against Egypt in the World Cup Round of 16 wasn’t just thrilling—it kicked up a storm off the field. VAR decisions—controversial and, according to many, tilted toward Argentina—sparked outrage in the Egypt camp. Their players and fans accused officials of rigging the tournament in Lionel Messi’s favor. Argentina had trailed 2-0, then suddenly flipped the script, scoring three times in 13 minutes and walking away with a gutsy 3-2 win.

After the match, Ziko let loose on live TV. “No fair, no fair, referee, no fair. Injustice, clear and obvious injustice. He is wasting the efforts of an entire country. From the start of the match, he was against us. It is not allowed for us to leave as 2-0 winners against Argentina. The tournament is fixed. God is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of affairs.” People heard him loud and clear.

Amid this chaos, FIFA made another polarizing move. For the France vs. Morocco quarter-final on July 10, it announced an all-Argentine referee crew—something you hardly ever see at this level. Normally, officials are mixed to avoid even a whiff of bias and to keep communication as smooth as possible. But with France potentially lining up to face Argentina later in the tournament, skepticism spread fast. Social media was full of conspiracy talk. This is, in fact, the first time in the 2026 World Cup that a single nation’s referees have been assigned to a match.

FIFA didn’t back down. It confirmed that the crew for France vs. Morocco would be led by Facundo Tello, who also officiated Morocco’s dramatic quarter-final win over Portugal in Qatar back in 2022.

While the debate raged, Morocco got down to work in Boston. The team started training for their David-versus-Goliath clash with France, determined to keep making history. Their official account posted photos from the session, captioned simply, “First training session in Boston ahead of the quarter-finals.” You could feel the anticipation.

Morocco already made their mark in this World Cup, reaching the quarter-finals for a second consecutive tournament—a first for any African nation. Their momentum came from a decisive 3-0 win over Canada, a match so intense it saw more disciplinary action than any other so far: eight yellow cards and a whopping 38 fouls. The Atlas Lions held their ground under Canadian pressure early on, then took over in the second half. Azzedine Ounahi found the net twice—the first World Cup brace by a Moroccan since 1998—while Soufiane Rahimi tacked on a late third.

The team’s stars are making their own history, too. Achraf Hakimi picked up his third World Cup assist—no other defender from Africa has done that since 1966. Brahim Diaz now holds the record for most World Cup assists by an African player, with four. It’s been an unforgettable ride for Morocco, no matter what anyone says about the drama elsewhere.

Also read| Did Argentina get preferential treatment? Breaking down Egypt's FIFA World Cup conspiracy claim

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dug Dug OTT release date: When and where to watch Ritwik Pareek film based on Rajasthan's motorcycle God Bullet Baba
Dug Dug OTT release date: When and where to watch Ritwik Pareek film
FIFA faces bias claims over all-Argentine officials for France vs Morocco match, but there's a catch
FIFA faces bias claims over all-Argentine officials for France vs Morocco match
Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar: The Man Behind One of the World's Biggest Yoga Movements
Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar: The Man Behind One of the World's Biggest Yoga Movemen
KDMC hospital assault case: Police arrest Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre
KDMC hospital assault: Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre arrested
'Satluj' pulled out off OTT platform: Who was KPS Gill? 'Supercop' of Punjab, one of most controversial IPS officers
Who was KPS Gill? 'Supercop' of Punjab, one of most controversial IPS officers
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection
From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement