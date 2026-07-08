FIFA faces bias claims over all-Argentine officials for France vs Morocco match, but there's a catch

FIFA's decision to appoint an all-Argentine refereeing team for the France vs Morocco World Cup quarter-final has sparked accusations of bias and claims the match is "rigged." But a closer look at FIFA's appointment process and refereeing protocols offers a compelling counterargument.

Argentina’s comeback against Egypt in the World Cup Round of 16 wasn’t just thrilling—it kicked up a storm off the field. VAR decisions—controversial and, according to many, tilted toward Argentina—sparked outrage in the Egypt camp. Their players and fans accused officials of rigging the tournament in Lionel Messi’s favor. Argentina had trailed 2-0, then suddenly flipped the script, scoring three times in 13 minutes and walking away with a gutsy 3-2 win.

After the match, Ziko let loose on live TV. “No fair, no fair, referee, no fair. Injustice, clear and obvious injustice. He is wasting the efforts of an entire country. From the start of the match, he was against us. It is not allowed for us to leave as 2-0 winners against Argentina. The tournament is fixed. God is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of affairs.” People heard him loud and clear.

Amid this chaos, FIFA made another polarizing move. For the France vs. Morocco quarter-final on July 10, it announced an all-Argentine referee crew—something you hardly ever see at this level. Normally, officials are mixed to avoid even a whiff of bias and to keep communication as smooth as possible. But with France potentially lining up to face Argentina later in the tournament, skepticism spread fast. Social media was full of conspiracy talk. This is, in fact, the first time in the 2026 World Cup that a single nation’s referees have been assigned to a match.

FIFA didn’t back down. It confirmed that the crew for France vs. Morocco would be led by Facundo Tello, who also officiated Morocco’s dramatic quarter-final win over Portugal in Qatar back in 2022.

While the debate raged, Morocco got down to work in Boston. The team started training for their David-versus-Goliath clash with France, determined to keep making history. Their official account posted photos from the session, captioned simply, “First training session in Boston ahead of the quarter-finals.” You could feel the anticipation.

Morocco already made their mark in this World Cup, reaching the quarter-finals for a second consecutive tournament—a first for any African nation. Their momentum came from a decisive 3-0 win over Canada, a match so intense it saw more disciplinary action than any other so far: eight yellow cards and a whopping 38 fouls. The Atlas Lions held their ground under Canadian pressure early on, then took over in the second half. Azzedine Ounahi found the net twice—the first World Cup brace by a Moroccan since 1998—while Soufiane Rahimi tacked on a late third.

The team’s stars are making their own history, too. Achraf Hakimi picked up his third World Cup assist—no other defender from Africa has done that since 1966. Brahim Diaz now holds the record for most World Cup assists by an African player, with four. It’s been an unforgettable ride for Morocco, no matter what anyone says about the drama elsewhere.

Also read| Did Argentina get preferential treatment? Breaking down Egypt's FIFA World Cup conspiracy claim