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FIFA considering 64-team World Cup: Will India finally make the cut?

FIFA considering 64-team World Cup: Will India finally make the cut?

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FIFA considering 64-team World Cup: Will India finally make the cut?

If FIFA's plan to expand the World Cup to 64 teams takes shape, will it open new opportunities for nations like India, which still continues to dream of making a mark in the prestigious tournament?

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 13, 2026, 05:53 PM IST

FIFA considering 64-team World Cup: Will India finally make the cut?
The current edition of the FIFA World Cup featured 48 teams. (AI-Generated)
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The current edition of the FIFA World Cup featured 48 teams, which is an extension to its original 32-team format. Now, there are rumours that the apex football body is considering making it a 64-team tournament. FIFA president Gianni Infantino recently confirmed that an internal discussion will be held to consider the possibility of expanding the World Cup tournament to 64 teams from the next edition. Soon after the news of the potential expansion of the tournament made rounds on social media, Indian football fans are curious to know whether the country of 1.4 billion will be able to qualify.

 

Is Infantino looking for more expansion of FIFA World Cup?

 

While speaking to a Swiss broadcaster, Blue Sport, Infantino said, ''This is certainly an issue that will be looked at and discussed in the relevant committees after this World Cup. When you organise a World Cup, it is important that you organise it for the whole world. It is not just Europe and South America, but the entire world, effectively. Every nation should be able to dream of taking part in the World Cup.''

 

''We can see that the quality of the teams is extremely high, and it is getting higher and higher everywhere in the world. If you do not give smaller countries the chance to participate in the World Cup, they also lose the incentive to keep improving,'' he added.


If the proposal for the expansion of the FIFA World Cup takes form, several aspiring teams have a good chance to qualify and battle for the coveted title. However, a 64-team tournament would still not guarantee India's qualification for the FIFA World Cup. Yes, you read it right! More slots would likely to be allocated to Asia, which will certainly increase the chances for India's qualification. But India would still need to significantly improve its FIFA ranking and perform in AFC qualifiers to secure their maiden appearance in the tournament.

 

Whats App Image 2026 07 12 at 8 10 34 AM

 

History of FIFA World Cup expansion

 

1930 - 13 teams participated, and only invited teams participated.

1934-1938 - 16-team knockout tournament.

1950 - Planned for 16 teams, but only 13 participated after the withdrawal of several nations.

1954-1978 - 16-team format remained for seven editions.

1982 - The tournament was expanded to 24 teams for the first time.

1998 - Further expanded to 32 teams

2026 - Biggest expansion so far with 48 teams participating.

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