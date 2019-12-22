FIFA Club World Cup: Liverpool players sing and dance after lifting title for the first time in club's history

Roberto Firmino's goal in the extra-time against Flamengo in Doha helps Liverpool lift the Club World Cup for the first time.

The Club World Cup title is Liverpool’s first, but it’s also the first time any club has won the sweep of the Champions League and Super Cup along with it.

Champions League winners Super Cup winners Club World Cup winners 2019 has been alright, hasn't it? pic.twitter.com/tymAP9gAqx — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 21, 2019

In second-half injury-time, Liverpool were almost given a penalty after Sadio Mane was brought down. However, after referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim consulted with VAR - he cancelled his decision and didn’t even give the Reds a free-kick.

After entering the extra-time, it took just nine minutes for Firmino to score the only goal of the game.

Jordan Henderson found Sadio Mane, whose assist helped Firmino take his time and finish brilliantly.

Post the victory, defender Andy Robertson shared an image on his Instagram of the Reds surrounding the gold trophy in the Doha dressing room, alongside club staff with medals around their necks.

Top players. Top set of staff. And now the top team. pic.twitter.com/B7zWlXXwx3 — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 21, 2019

The famous song 'Championes, Championes, Ole Ole Ole' can be heard ringing out in the changing rooms.

Many other players also took to social media to share snaps showing off the latest addition to Anfield's trophy cabinet.

Liverpool will now return to England and face Leicester City on Boxing Day in a table-topping Premier League clash.

The Foxes were unable to close the gap after falling to defeat at Manchester City.

This fixture will be followed by a home game against Wolves at Anfield, who came from behind to defeat Norwich City 2-1 at Carrow Road.