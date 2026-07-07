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FIFA celebrates MS Dhoni's birthday with unique 'Thala for a reason' take on Golden Boot race

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is celebrating his 45th birthday today, July 7, 2026. On the special occasion, FIFA found a unique way to wish the 'Thala'. Check out their recent post.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 02:14 PM IST

FIFA celebrates MS Dhoni's birthday with unique 'Thala for a reason' take on Golden Boot race
MS Dhoni turned 45 today, July 7, 2026. (Pic Credits: Instagram/fifaworldcup)
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On the occasion of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 45th birthday, FIFA found a unique way to wish the former Indian cricket team captain. In the post, FIFA used the popular phrase 'Thala for a reason', which is fondly used for MS Dhoni, and shared the pictures of Argentina's Lionel Messi, France's Kylian Mbappe and Norway's Erling Haaland, who are all tied on 7 goals in the Golden Boot race in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. The post quickly went viral on Instagram with cricket and football fans praising FIFA for a unique crossover.

Take a look

 

Dhoni's association with '7' and 'Thala'

 

MSD wore the No 7 jersey throughout his cricketing career, which became his signature number as he was also born on the 7th of July, which is also the seventh month of the year.

 

Dhoni is often termed as 'Thala', which is a Tamil word for a leader. This tag was given by his fans as he has been associated with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in nearly all seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

 

Lastly, the phrase 'Thala for a reason' became viral on social media, where his fans jokingly link almost everything which involves the number seven to Dhoni, even if he is not connected to it. In the latest post shared by FIFA, the apex football body connected the 7 goals of leading goalscorers in the tournament with Dhoni.

 

Whats App Image 2026 07 07 at 7 18 41 AM

 

Golden Boot race between Messi, Mbappe, and Haaland

 

Though the post was a birthday wish for Dhoni, it also highlighted the close fight between Messi, Mbappe and Haaland for the Golden Boot in the FIFA World Cup 2026. All these leading goalscorers in the tournament are tied on seven goals, and the winner's name will be cleared after the remaining knockout games.

 

Argentine legend Messi has a golden chance to take the lead in the race as his side will face Egypt in their Round of 16 clash in Atlanta.

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