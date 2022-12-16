FIFA: Can Lionel Messi emulate Sachin Tendulkar? Indian cricket fans back Argentina to replicate 2011 World Cup moment

Argentina will face France in FIFA WC final on December 18.

After the "Little Master" retired in 2013, Leo Messi served as a ray of hope for a generation that grew up idolising Sachin Tendulkar. Different sports, yes, but Messi too had a similarly towering impact on the Indian perception of things.

As Messi approaches the pinnacle of his one-and-a-half decade career, we see parallels with the moment Tendulkar himself described as his pinnacle: winning the 2011 ODI World Cup.

While Messi is playing in his fifth World Cup, Tendulkar was playing in his sixth. The world was aware that both events would be the Little Masters' last chance to lift the prestigeous title. Both the legends had highs and lows in the quadrennial spectacle prior to their final show. Tendulkar, the 2003 Man of the Tournament, advanced to the World Cup final but India were outclassed by Australia. Messi last made it to the final round in 2014, but were beaten by Germany by a margin of 1-0. The Golden Ball offered little reward for his efforts.

Messi's forgettable 2018 exit in the second round is comparable to Tendulkar's humiliating 2007 World Cup exit, when India was eliminated in the first round. One worried that they might not have another chance, but life had other plans for them.

Looking back to the 2011 World Cup, the similarities between Tendulkar and Messi journey is nearly uncanny. India had lost a group game against South Africa despite Tendulkar's century, much as Argentina had lost to Saudi Arabia despite Messi's goal.

However, Sachin remained focused throughout the competition, scoring half-centuries against Australia in the quarters and a match-winning 85 against Pakistan in the semis, earning him the Man of the Match award. On the other hand, Messi scored one and set up another with a spectacular assist in the quarterfinals against the Netherlands, while in the semis against Croatia he scored one on a plenty and assisted Alvarez’s second goal of the game with an exquisite piece of play.

Another important aspect of both journeys has been the role of their team members. Julian Alvarez has been as impressive in Qatar as Yuvraj Singh was in 2011, making key contributions time and again. "We want to win the World Cup for one man, and that man is Sachin Tendulkar," Yuvraj famously declared after winning Man of the Match against the West Indies in Chennai. Argentina's players have asserted that they owe the World Cup to the left-footed genius.

Can Messi and Argentina have a Tendulkar moment on Sunday, December 18? Tendulkar fulfilled his dream, and millions of others hope Messi does as well.

“Being an Indian and also someone who watched that cricket World Cup final in Mumbai, Messi gives you that Sachin Tendulkar like feeling. It seems the entire world wants to see Messi lift that World Cup. We hear about fairy tales and I want to live this fairy tale on Sunday night,” Deepto Roy, a Mumbai based lawyer told PTI.

“Messi belongs to Barcelona as much as to Argentina. But there is a social context associated with the mad Argentina fandom especially in Kolkata and Kochi. Bengalis and Malayalis are lovers of art and in Maradona, they found an artist they had never seen in their lives.

“So Messi and Argentina became a sentimental connect for many who aren’t even following Messi in PSG these days. But one must admit, as an Indian, the 2011 World Cup seemed like everything about SRT and you get the same feeling for Messi,” Dwaipayan Chatterjee, an avid club football watcher said.

“I have seen God walk on earth. All I want now is to see Messi lifting the World Cup. I wouldn’t have any regrets in my life if I don’t watch any sport after that day. But Man, Messi, should win. Think of it, what a memorable moment it would be one last time for the Albicelestes," he added.

You can win any trophy in the world, but the FIFA World Cup is unique. Pele touched it three times, and Maradona had the opportunity to caress the hands that held the 'Golden Globe'.

And if Messi blows this opportunity, it will be a chapter incomplete in the pages of football history. Messi wants to win the World Cup in his fifth and final appearance, much like Sachin Tendulkar desperately wanted to do in his sixth and final appearance.

